Hucknall's Arc Cinema reflects on unprecedented year since opening - plus show times for coming week

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall

More than £3 million was spent on breathing new life into the art deco former Byron Cinema building on High Street.

State-of-the-art technology and the promise of blockbuster films across four screens created a real buzz in the town.

But then coronavirus struck. What followed for the cinema were delayed openings, lockdowns and months of uncertainty.

However, the cinema is fully back up and running and manager Mark Gallagher said: “What a year it’s been! First having a not-so-grand grand opening with no new films to show, then all the different rules and restrictions to deal with followed by closure in November for six months.

"But one thing remained constant throughout all this and that was the love and support that Hucknall has shown us, we’ve been truly blessed with a town full of lovely people who have made everything so much easier.

"We can now feel like we’re getting back on track, we had a great June half-term with families all turning up in their droves to see Peter Rabbit 2- which actually turned out to be pretty darn good! Now with Fast & Furious 9 being as popular as it is, a new Marvel film and a summer of big budget sequels to look forward to it’s time to get back out there and try and return to some kind of normal.

“I, myself, am particularly excited for September- Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi, Respect, Venom 2, Dune and of course…. No Time To Die. What a month that will be.”

The big film showing from today is Marvel’s Black Widow, while the only other new release this week is children’s animated film Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal, which features the voice talent of Jurassic Park’s Sam Neil.

Kids’ Club this weekend is Dogtanian and The Three Muskehounds and the whole family can enjoy that for just £3.50 per person at 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

Full show times from Friday July 9 to Thursday July 15 are:

A Quiet Place Part II (15)

Friday-Thursday 20:20

Black Widow (12A)

Friday 12:30, 15:15, 17:05, 18:00, 19:45, 20:45; Saturday 12:30, 15:15; 17:00, 18:00, 18:35, 19:45, 20:45; Sunday 11:30, 12:55, 15:15, 15:40, 18:00, 18:35, 20:45; Monday-Thursday 12:30, 15:15, 18:00, 19:45, 20:45

Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal (U)

Friday 12:20, 14:20, 15:45; Saturday 11:15, 13:10, 15:05; Sunday 11:15, 14:10; Monday-Thursday 12:20, 14:20, 15:45

Dogtanian & The Three Muskehounds (U)

Saturday & Sunday KIDS’ CLUB 11:00

F9: The Fast Saga (12A)

Friday 12:50, 14:15, 17:40, 20:35; Saturday 13:20, 17:45, 20:35; Sunday 13:20, 16:10, 20:35; Monday-Thursday 12:50, 14:15, 17:40, 20:35

Freaky (15)

Friday 18:10; Saturday 16:20, 21:15; Sunday 18:20, 21:15; Monday-Thursday 18:10

Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

Friday 12:25, 16:15; Saturday 11:40, 13:45, 15:50; Sunday 11:15, 13:20, 16:20; Monday-Thursday 12:25, 16:15​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​