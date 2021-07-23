Hucknall's Arc Cinema to open earlier for school holidays - and all the latest film times

The Arc Cinema, Hucknall

The initiative means the High Street venue will be opening up earlier each day to offer families greater timing options.

As part of this, there will be an extension of the hugely popular ‘Kids’ Club’ to every single morning and not just weekends.

It means the first film of the day will cost just £3.50 for a ticket, which is a flat rate for both adults and children.

One new release opens at The Arc this week in the shape of OLD, the latest feature from visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Village, Signs, Split) based on the graphic novel ‘Sandcastle’ by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters.

It is a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Marvel’s Black Widow is also still showing.

Screening times for the week ahead, Friday July 23 to Thursday July 29 are:

Black Widow (12A)

Friday 13:00, 15:40, 17:00, 19:45; Sat 11:45, 14:35, 17:30, 20:20; Sun 11:45, 14:35, 17:30; Mon 13:00, 15:40, 20:15; Tues 13:00, 15:40, 17:00*,19:45; Weds 13:00, 15:40, 17:00, 19:45; Thurs 11:45, 14:35, 17:30, 20:20

*SUBTITLED SCREENING

Daisy Quokka: World’s Scariest Animal (U)

Sat 11:00; Sun 11:00; Thurs 11:00

OLD (15)

Fri 13:40, 18:30, 20:45; Sat 16:10, 17:30, 20:00; Sun 15:50, 18:10, 20:30; Mon-to-Weds 13:30, 18:30, 20:45; Thurs 16:10, 17:30, 20:00

Peter Rabbit 2 (U)

Fri 16:00; Sat & Sun 13:00; Mon-to-Weds 16:00; Thurs 13:00

Space Jam: A New Legacy (U)

Fri 13:15, 15:50, 18:15, 20:40; Sat 11:15, 13:40, 15:00, 17:20, 19:45; Sun 11:15, 15:00, 17:20, 19:45; Mon 13:15, 15:50, 18:15; Tues & Weds 13:15, 15:50, 18:15, 20:40; Thurs 11:15, 13:40, 15:00, 17:20, 19:45

The Croods 2: A New Age(U)

Fri 13:00, 15:00; Sat 11:30, 13:30, 15:30; Sun 10:00*, 13:40; Mon 15:50; Tues & Weds 13:00, 15:00; Thurs 11:30, 13:30, 15:30

*SENSORY SCREENING

The Forever Purge (15)

Fri 18:00, 20:15; Sat 18:30, 20:45; Sun 20:15; Mon 17:55, 20:45; Tues & Weds 18:00, 20:15; Thurs 18:30, 20:45