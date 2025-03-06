Hucknall's Arc Cinema voted 'best business' for work with local community

Hucknall’s Arc Cinema Hucknall has been named ‘Best High Street Business’ at the Discover Ashfield Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award recognises the High Street cinema’s contribution to the local community, its commitment to high-quality entertainment, and its role in bringing people together in the heart of the town.

Since opening five years ago this July, The Arc Cinema, located in The Byron building, has become a cornerstone of Hucknall’s high street, offering a state-of-the-art cinema experience with luxury recliner seating in every screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a key player in boosting footfall to the town centre, drawing both local residents and visitors with its diverse film programme and special events.

Kelly Golding

Cinema General Manager Kelly Golding said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been recognised as the Best High Street Business.

"Since day one, our goal has been to create a cinema that feels like home for the people of Hucknall, a place where everyone can come together and enjoy the magic

of film.

"Winning this award is a huge honour and a testament to the amazing support we’ve had from our community over the last five years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the cinema approaches its milestone anniversary, there’s plenty for film lovers to look forward to. With a packed schedule of screenings and special events throughout

April and May, The Arc Cinema continues to offer something for everyone, from the latest blockbusters to musical performances, live theatre screenings, and family

favourites, a spokesman said.

For more information and to book tickets, visit ArcCinema.co.uk or follow on social media.