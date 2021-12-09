Hucknall's Arc Cinema welcomes Frozen stars and Short Circuit's Johnny 5 over busy weekend

Arc staff with frozen stars Elsa and Anna

Not only that, the festive season truly arrived over a full-throttle couple of days as, last Saturday (December 4), saw the venue’s ‘Christmas Classics’ programme kick off with It’s A Wonderful Life and it screened a live Christmas Andre Rieu concert.

In what was a top attraction for youngsters, there was a Frozen sing-a-long screening and children got to meet sisters Anna and Elsa in the flesh in front of a movie backdrop in the foyer.

In a complete change of pace, the cinema screened a 35th anniversary of Short Circuit. It is believed to be the only venue, possibly in the world, to stage such an event after manager Mark Gallagher went to extraordinary lengths to secure permissions.

Elsa and Anna meet Johnny 5 from Short Circuit

And on hand was Johnny 5 himself – or at least a life-sized version built by Hucknall man Ryan Howard.

Cinema manager Mark Gallagher rubs shoulders with Johnny 5