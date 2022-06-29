The programme will begin with a walkabout in the town centre on Friday, July 1, with Lord Byron lookalike Jon Brown taking part.
On Saturday, July 2 there will be entertainment on the Market Place and a concert by Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band at Hucknall Parish Church at 7pm (pay for admission on the door).
On Sunday, July 3, there will be a classic car event at Newstead Abbey, with a free shuttle bus service from Hucknall Market Place at 10am, 11am and 12noon.
Children's entertainment will be provided and there will also be background music.
On the same day, the Byron bowls tournament will be held at Titchfield Park.
Ken Robinson, festival spokesman, said: "We are keen to revive the festival after the pandemic and we are aiming to build it up again gradually."