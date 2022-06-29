The programme will begin with a walkabout in the town centre on Friday, July 1, with Lord Byron lookalike Jon Brown taking part.

On Saturday, July 2 there will be entertainment on the Market Place and a concert by Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band at Hucknall Parish Church at 7pm (pay for admission on the door).

On Sunday, July 3, there will be a classic car event at Newstead Abbey, with a free shuttle bus service from Hucknall Market Place at 10am, 11am and 12noon.

Hucknall's Byron's Festival returns this weekend. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Children's entertainment will be provided and there will also be background music.

On the same day, the Byron bowls tournament will be held at Titchfield Park.