Hucknall's emergency services heroes presented with cakes to mark efforts during pandemic

Members of Bestwood Village Women’s Institute (WI) wanted to make a gesture to local emergency services, so set about baking some delicious treats

They then visited the joint police, fire and ambulance services hub off Annesley Road in Hucknall to hand the cakes over.

Posting on Facebook, Hucknall Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would like to thank the members for their kindness and effort into creating three beautifully decorated cakes; and the hard work they carry out helping and supporting members of our local community.

Ambulance staff with their cake

“This has helped to develop a point of contact with the local community and we look forward to meeting with the members again.”

The emergency services have done an incredible job in Hucknall from their day-to-day service to supporting the town’s food bank with deliveries and collections.