Hucknall's hidden gem heritage vehicle centre to open after big lockdown refurbishment

But volunteers at the Nottingham Heritage Vehicles Charity, based at the Old Bus Depot on Portland Road have hardly had the brakes on during lockdown.

Indeed, it’s been a case of full speed ahead on a massive upgrade and restoration project for the main building at the site.

Simon Lowings, one of the people involved, said: “We have been very busy.

Several old buses will be on display

"Throughout the lockdown period, as soon as we were allowed to get back into the building, we’ve cracked on with essential maintenance.

"We’d committed to a lot of building work prior to the lockdown and rather than let local tradespeople down, we fulfilled the contracts and bashed on.

"All the electrics have been redone, the front of the building has been refurbished and modern heating had been installed inside and we’ve kept the volunteers very busy.

"There was a lot of heavy work planned that would have been awkward around open days but not we’ve been able to get a lot done.”

The fruits of their labour can be seen tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, September 19, when, as part of the Opendays Heritage Festival, the site will be open between 10am and 4pm on both days for anyone to come down and see the new building front all opened up for the first time and see some old buses and coaches on display, from a replica WWI bus to a modern-day bendy bus.

There will also be a model railway display and the charity bookshop will be open too and entry is free.

Simon continued: “We’re also hoping to get some more people want to volunteer to join our team as we desperatelty need some, so hopefully some people will be inspored by this to come along and learn new skills and be part of the team here.”

“It’s a brilliant little community project to be honest, a lot of guys involved used to work for Rolls Royce or down the pit or for the council and they are able to come along, have a laugh and enjoy being part of this.”