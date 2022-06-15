Hucknall's Jamie Brough to be remembered with funeral and celebration of his life tomorrow after tragic death

Jamie Brough, of Hucknall, passed away suddenly on May 1

Family man Jamie was a leading light on the grassroots football scene and his sudden death, on May 1, left his home town in shock.

Hundreds of tributes were paid, on social media and via the Dispatch, to someone decribed as ‘one of a kind’.

His funeral tomorrow will be followed by a ceremony and then an event to share memories and give him a fitting send-off.

The details are being shared far and wide so that “anyone who knows Jamie can join his family in remembering and celebrating his life”.

Jamie’s funeral will be at the Thoresby Chapel at Mansfield Crematorium at 10am on Thursday, June 16.

This will be followed by a graveside ceremony at Hucknall Cemetery, off Broomhill Road, at 11.30 am.

Then, a get-together is being held at the Griffin’s Head pub in Papplewick from 12.30 onwards.

In the document produced to share the details it mentions Jamie’s grieving family of wife Karen, children Morgan, Jude and Ruby, parents Mick and Vickie and sister Karla.

But they have taken comfort in the support they have received from Hucknal and beyond, saying: “The family would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your kind thoughts visits and messages, we found them a comfort in dealing with Jamie’s death.”

Jamie’s sporting links are well known, particularly as the founder and driving force of the Sports Gateway organisation which ran football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town, as well as diploma and degree courses in sports coaching and sports science.

And even in tragedy he will still be contributing to young people through sport.

For on the day there will be a chance to make a donation in his memory to the charity Sport in Mind, the UK's leading mental health sports charity.

Jamie will also be remembered by Basford United Football Club where, just days before his death, he was appointed chairman.

In a move of respect, the club is leaving the post vacant for the coming season.

But they have also released details of Jamie Brough memorial summer tournaments for junior footballers ranging from Under-7s to Under-16s throughout June and July.

Net entrance fees will be donated to a charity of Jamie’s family’s choosing.