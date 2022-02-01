Hucknall's litter-picking 'wombles' pick up 13 bagfuls from latest group pick

The Hucknall Wombles was started by town resident Matt Williams last year after he launched a one-man crusade to clean up the town of litter.

Now, the dedicated group has its own Facebook page and regularly heads out on litter-picks on Hucknall and the surrounding area.

The Hucknall Wombles picked up a huge haul from their latest litter pick

And when the group is not available, Matt often still goes out on his own of an evening to make the area look a more green and pleasant land again.

Matt said: “I’ve set up a Facebook group now for people who want to get involved and become registered council volunteers for this and come and join our picks.

"I called it the Wombles because it seemed an appropriate name.

"We’ve had a really good response to the group and what we’re doing, we’ve had quite a few positive comments from everyone.

"We got 13 bags from this latest pick which was a lot and good haul."

The Wombles are now planning their next litter pick for later on this month.

Matt continued: “I still go out on my own picking quite often but we’ve plans for another group pick on February 19.

"Once we’ve finalised the details, I’ll put them all on the Facebook page for people to see.”