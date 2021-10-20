Hucknall's Titchfield Park among top Dispatch district beauty spots and parks to win Green Flag Awards

Bestwood Country Park is one of the areas that has won a Green Flag Award

Historic Bestwood Country Park and seven areas in Bulwell – Hazelhurst Gardens, Bulwell Northern Cemetery, Bulwell Bogs, Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground, Bulwell Hall Park, High Wood Cemetery and Sellers Wood Nature Reserve – have also landed the honour.

The Green Flag Award scheme has been run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy for 25 years now and recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

Coun Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services at Ashfield District Council, said: “We have invested heavily into our parks and green spaces to ensure that they are places that can be enjoyed by everyone.

"Our parks are popular with our residents as a place to escape and to enjoy connecting with nature.

“These past two years people have really seen the value of having great quality green spaces on their doorstep.

"We are proud of the hard work that our teams have put into maintaining our parks to such a high standard that they are nationally recognised as being some of the best parks in the country.”

Bestwood Country Park, which includes the former Bestwood Colliery winding engine house, has received the honour for the second time.

Coun Peter Barnes, portfolio holder for environment at Gedling Borough Council, said: “Over the last 20 months, our parks and open spaces have played a vital part in the health and wellbeing of our residents as, for a long time, they were one of the only places people could go to enjoy exercise and to meet friends and family.

“We work very hard every year to meet the standards and criteria set by the awards so I would like to thank our hard working parks and open spaces staff for their dedication.

"We know residents are very proud of our parks, and this achievement goes to show what wonderful spaces we have in the borough.”

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council, added: “It is great news that Bestwood Country Park has been recognised by the Green Flag Award scheme.

"I would like to congratulate, and thank, all of our partners, staff and volunteers who put so much time and care in to this fantastic green space.”

Also winning a green flag for the second time was Hazelhurst Gardens, an independent living facility with 35 residents.

Nottingham City Homes (NCH) cuts the grass, but the residents have transformed the grounds into a community space, with space for growing their own food.

They not only maintain the gardens and social areas but they look after the gardens of other residents who may not be able to.