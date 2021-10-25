Hucknall's wall of poppies to honour war heroes continues to grow
A poignant tribute in the form of a wall of poppies has once again started to build in Hucknall as the town pays tribute to fallen war heroes ahead of Remembrance Sunday
Hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies are attached to the railings outside Hucknall Parish Church on the Market Place.
The initiative is the brainchild of Jan Lees – and residents are invited to add more to the growing and eyecatching memorial in a town which has lost more than 500 service personnel in conflicts around the globe.
The poppies give a fitting backdrop to a memorial stone that remembers ‘with pride’ 504 Squadron (County of Nottingham) Royal Auxiliary Air Force first formed at RAF Hucknall on March 26 1928 – and those who gave their lives.
Another feature is a series of poppy-themed painted stones that can now be seen around and on top of the memorial stone.
Jan told the Dispatch: “I am encouraging people to personally add their own act of remembrance.
"I have added there is a clear space to do this up to and including November 14, Remembrance Sunday).
“There are already some up from a local nursery and local children.
"I have encouraged weather-resistant artwork, poppies and crafts.
“The painted stones are also from local youngsters. Makes you proud of our community.”