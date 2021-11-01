Hundreds flock to Hucknall Hallowe'en and fireworks spectacular as Covid bounceback continues

The attraction was hosted by The Engine Rooms and Hucknall-based Dynamite Fireworks at the former Rolls-Royce Leisure site off Watnall Road in the town last Friday (October 29).

In the run-up to the event, the organisers promised that it was back ‘even bigger and better’ for 2021 after having to be mothballed in the wake of restrictions caused by coronavirus.

And it lived up to the expectations with fun for the whole family towards the end of the school half-term holiday.

At the heart of the event was an awe-inspiring fireworks display set to Hallowe’en-themed music and classic movie sounds.

All eyes turn to the night sky as a crescendo of fireworks exploded in stunning colours – all topped off with an incredible finale.

The display proved just why Dynamite hit the headlines in the Dispatch earlier this year after winning a national competition in front of 10,000 spectators.

One member of the crowd said: “What a great night and it’s great to see so many families out in Hucknall and enjoying an event that makes me really feel we are able to get fully back to normality.

"The fireworks were just unbelievable.”

On its Facebook page, Dynamite said: “We had such a great day and seeing so many great locals enjoy the event was great to see!”

Wendy Burrows responded by saying: “Fantastic display, a breathtaking show, thank you for making it a fabulous night, see you next year.”

Janet Brockhurst added: “It was a superb display. Everyone around us agreed - a breathtaking performance.”

Other attractions on the night included food stalls, funfair rides and games, fully-stocked licensed bars, St John Ambulance Cadets and music.

Those heading along to the venue were pre-warned that there was no general parking on site.

But some disregarded this, prompting a warning put out on Facebook by the organisers. Some parking issues followed around Watnall Road and traffic was backed up a little. But this didn’t detract from a hugely successful event.

1. Packed audience The packed crowds waiting for the touchpaper to be lit on the fireworks display Photo: Martin Hutton

2. A fitting finale The fireworks display culminated in an incredible finale that could be seen for miles around Photo: Martin Hutton

3. Oooohs and ahhhhs The crowd were left in awe by the eye-catching fireworks Photo: Martin Hutton

4. Fun of the fair Funfair rides were among the attractions at the Hucknall event Photo: Martin Hutton