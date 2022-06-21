The wet weather didn’t dampen the mood as visitors were treated to a variety of live music from local musician, Ollie Hayes, Hucknall choir the Torkard Ensemble, and two local bands, The Jury Dogs and The Spitfires, who played songs from the past five decades.

Business and food stalls lined the oval on the park offering everything from Jamaican food and brownies, to handmade gifts and a display of archaeological finds from the park.

Feel Good Families were on hand to entertain the younger visitors with a range of activities including rock painting, free face painting, bubbles, garden games, and mask-designing sessions.

Plenty of visitors young and old turned out to wish Titchfield Park a happy 100th

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfielf District Council, said “It was an absolutely wonderful day, enjoyed by all who attended.

"Visitors had a great time listening to the live music, eating some delicious food, and supporting local businesses.

“We were pleased by the large numbers of residents that turned up to celebrate our award-winning park’s landmark anniversary.

"We cannot wait to welcome the crowds back to Hucknall for the food and drink festival in August.”

Several local groups and businesses had stalls at the event

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central, added: “Whilst the event was obviously impacted by the weather, we were so pleased that so many people turned up to support the event.

"We are quite rightly proud of our park and the central part it has played in Hucknall life for a century.

"We are currently looking at increasing the events we hold in Titchfield Park and look forward to seeing residents soon.”

The wet weather didn't stop people coming out to enjoy the day

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left), Jim Blagden and Lee Waters (right) were also among the visitors