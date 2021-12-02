The TV and internet provider tweeted: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

One Hucknall customer told the Dispatch he had been ‘without TV for a couple of hours already’ and ‘no doubt others in Hucknall were being affected too’.

The issue appears to be nationwide for Virgin Media with reports of problems for customers across the UK with customers from various areas, including Exter and Tayside, tweeting they were having problems.

Virgin Media customers have been without TV after the company suffered a major outage. Photo: Andrew Cowie/AFP/Getty Images