Hundreds of Hucknall Virgin Media customers with TV or internet
Hundreds of Virgin Media customers have been left without TV after the company reported major service issues this morning.
The TV and internet provider tweeted: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
One Hucknall customer told the Dispatch he had been ‘without TV for a couple of hours already’ and ‘no doubt others in Hucknall were being affected too’.
The issue appears to be nationwide for Virgin Media with reports of problems for customers across the UK with customers from various areas, including Exter and Tayside, tweeting they were having problems.
Some people have also reported issues with their Virgin Media broadband as a result of the TV outage and Virgin Media’s own website was reportedly also down for a while as well.