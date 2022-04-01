'Impossible decisions' for Hucknall and Bulwell disabled following energy price hike

Middletons Mobility, which provides mobility scooters and specialist adjustable chairs and beds, says many elderly and disabled people now face having to fork out an extra £397 a year on energy alone, the following the Government’s price cap rise, and called for more to be done to support vulnerable groups such as these.

Verity Kick, marketing director at Middletons, said: “Disabled people typically have higher energy needs than the wider public, whilst the use of electric wheelchairs, stairlifts and extra washing due to medical issues can’t be cut back, the rise in energy bills puts into jeopardy the quality and safety of day to day life.

"According to charity Scope, amongst disabled people whose living costs had increased over the past three months, almost half (48 per cent) said rising prices had a worsening effect on their long-standing health condition, with a similar proportion (51 per cent) saying their mental health had worsened as a result.

Many elderly and disabled people now face some tough times the energy price hike kicks in

"Disabled people face impossible choices to stay above water amid the impact of soaring energy prices and increasing fuel and food costs as the Government has announced unprecedented cuts to support disabled individuals.

"These cuts could lead to disabled people having to resort to using food banks and making cuts to essential living costs whilst having to pay to keep equipment running and vital goods.