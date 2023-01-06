IN PICTURES: 17 famous people who were born, lived in or associated with Hucknall and Bulwell

Here are a selection notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put Hucknall and Bulwell firmly on the map.
See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived in or are associated with the area.
1. Emily Campbell
The Bulwell weightlifter won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where she was also one of the England team's flag bearers
Photo: Ryan Pierse
George Gordon Byron, 6th Baron of Rochdale (1788 - 1824)
The famous English romantic poet lived at Newstead Abbey and is buried at Hucknall Parish Church
Photo: Hulton Archive
3. Eric Coates
Hucknall composer whose work included the theme to The Dam Busters film and 'The Sleepy Lagoon, the theme to the Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs
Photo: Getty Images
Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest
The current Nottingham Forest skipper was born and raised in Hucknall
Photo: Getty Images