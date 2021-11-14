In pictures: Hucknall and Bulwell pay respects to our war heroes with Remembrance parades and services at Cenotaph in Titchfield and war memorial at St Mary's

A parade took place from the car park at Titchfield Park down to the Cenotaph in the park grounds where a full service of Remembrance took place.
Members of the Royal British Legion, the armed forces cadets, the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, police cadets and local councillors were among those who took part in the event.
Around 2,000 members of the public also turned out in numbers to ensure another special Remembrance Day in the town.
Meanwhile in Bulwell, there was also a parade through the streets to the war memorial at St Mary’s Church, which was followed by an Act of Remembrance service.