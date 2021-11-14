In pictures: Hucknall and Bulwell pay respects to our war heroes with Remembrance parades and services at Cenotaph in Titchfield and war memorial at St Mary's

The usual parade may have been cancelled – but Hucknall still turned out in force to remember the town’s – and the nation’s – war heroes on Remembrance Sunday.

By John Smith
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 5:45 pm

A parade took place from the car park at Titchfield Park down to the Cenotaph in the park grounds where a full service of Remembrance took place.

Members of the Royal British Legion, the armed forces cadets, the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, police cadets and local councillors were among those who took part in the event.

Around 2,000 members of the public also turned out in numbers to ensure another special Remembrance Day in the town.

Meanwhile in Bulwell, there was also a parade through the streets to the war memorial at St Mary’s Church, which was followed by an Act of Remembrance service.

1. Wreaths at the Cenotaph

Wreaths laid at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park in Hucknall

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Dignitaries at the Cenotaph

Representatives of groups including the Royal British Legion, the armed forces and Ashfield District Council at the Cenotaph in Titcfield Park

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

3. Parade at St Mary's in Bulwell

The parade to the service at St Mary's in Bulwell

Photo: Eleanor Lang

Photo Sales

4. Councillors pay tribute in Titchfield Park

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left), Lee Waters and Dave Shaw (right) at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park

Photo: Other

Photo Sales
HucknallBulwellSt Mary's ChurchNottinghamshireRoyal British Legion
Next Page
Page 1 of 2