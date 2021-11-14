In pictures: Hucknall pays its respects to our war heroes with Remembrance parade and service at Cenotaph in Titchfield

A parade took place from the car park at Titchfield Park down to the Cenotaph in the park grounds where a full service of Remembrance took place.
Members of the Royal British Legion, the armed forces cadets, the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, police cadets and local councillors were among those who took part in the event.
Around 2,000 members of the public also turned out in numbers to ensure another special Remembrance Day in the town.
1. Wreaths at the Cenotaph
Wreaths laid at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park in Hucknall
2. Dignitaries at the Cenotaph
Representatives of groups including the Royal British Legion, the armed forces and Ashfield District Council at the Cenotaph in Titcfield Park
3. Councillors pay tribute in Titchfield Park
Hucknall councillors John Wilmott (left), Lee Waters and Dave Shaw (right) at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park
4. Councillors at the ceremony at the Market Place war memorial
Hucknall councillors John Wilmottt (left) and Dave Shaw prepare laid wreaths at the war memorial in in the market place
