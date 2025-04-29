In pictures: Hucknall Tesco store teams up with fire service for special community day

Several firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station attended the Hucknall Tesco Extra store on Ashgate Road on April 19 to talk to customers about fire safety in the home and to collect money for the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps support firefighters and their families with clinical care and wellbeing support.

An NFRS spokesperson said: “Community engagement provides a valuable opportunity for us to connect with members of the public, raise awareness of the work we do, and share important safety messages, such as the vital importance of regularly testing smoke alarms.

"During these events, we also take the opportunity to support The Firefighters Charity and on this occasion, we raised £250.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the colleagues at Hucknall Tesco Extra for their support in organising the day, and to everyone who generously donated — your contributions are greatly appreciated.”

Local children also got the chance to have their photo taken with firefighters and sit in the fire engine on display.

Hayley Briggs, community champion at the Hucknall Tesco store, said, “I was extremely pleased with how the event went.

"Lots of people from the community came and were queuing up waiting for the fire engine to arrive.

"Customers were having lots of conversations with the firefighters standing at the front of the store, while they were handing out information leaflets.

"It was so lovely to see the excitement in the children’s faces, with one child even dressed as Fireman Sam.

"At Tesco we work hard to do things that benefit our community and to work with other local businesses and groups is something we want to do more of.”

Tesco & Fire Service Community Day Hucknall Tesco store manager Lisa Lewis-Fowkes with firefighter collecting money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Tesco & Fire Service Community Day One excited youngster came along dressed as Fireman Sam.

Tesco & Fire Service Community Day Tesco staff joined in the fun, dressing up in firefighter gear.

Tesco & Fire Service Community Day Youngsters were keen to explore the fire engine.