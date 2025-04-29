Hucknall Tesco and Nottinghamshire Fire Service held a community at the store on Ashgate Road. Photo: SubmittedHucknall Tesco and Nottinghamshire Fire Service held a community at the store on Ashgate Road. Photo: Submitted
Hucknall Tesco and Nottinghamshire Fire Service held a community at the store on Ashgate Road. Photo: Submitted

In pictures: Hucknall Tesco store teams up with fire service for special community day

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) has thanked Tesco in Hucknall for hosting a fire engine and several firefighters during their latest round of community engagement.

Several firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station attended the Hucknall Tesco Extra store on Ashgate Road on April 19 to talk to customers about fire safety in the home and to collect money for the Fire Fighters Charity, which helps support firefighters and their families with clinical care and wellbeing support.

An NFRS spokesperson said: “Community engagement provides a valuable opportunity for us to connect with members of the public, raise awareness of the work we do, and share important safety messages, such as the vital importance of regularly testing smoke alarms.

"During these events, we also take the opportunity to support The Firefighters Charity and on this occasion, we raised £250.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the colleagues at Hucknall Tesco Extra for their support in organising the day, and to everyone who generously donated — your contributions are greatly appreciated.”

Local children also got the chance to have their photo taken with firefighters and sit in the fire engine on display.

Hayley Briggs, community champion at the Hucknall Tesco store, said, “I was extremely pleased with how the event went.

"Lots of people from the community came and were queuing up waiting for the fire engine to arrive.

"Customers were having lots of conversations with the firefighters standing at the front of the store, while they were handing out information leaflets.

"It was so lovely to see the excitement in the children’s faces, with one child even dressed as Fireman Sam.

"At Tesco we work hard to do things that benefit our community and to work with other local businesses and groups is something we want to do more of.”

Hucknall Tesco store manager Lisa Lewis-Fowkes with firefighter collecting money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

1. Tesco & Fire Service Community Day

Hucknall Tesco store manager Lisa Lewis-Fowkes with firefighter collecting money for The Fire Fighters Charity. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
One excited youngster came along dressed as Fireman Sam.

2. Tesco & Fire Service Community Day

One excited youngster came along dressed as Fireman Sam. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Tesco staff joined in the fun, dressing up in firefighter gear.

3. Tesco & Fire Service Community Day

Tesco staff joined in the fun, dressing up in firefighter gear. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Youngsters were keen to explore the fire engine.

4. Tesco & Fire Service Community Day

Youngsters were keen to explore the fire engine. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hucknall
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice