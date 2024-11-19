IN PICTURES: Snowy scenes across Hucknall and Ashfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:03 GMT
Hucknall and other parts of Ashfield have been covered by a blanket of snow and our readers have been making the most of the snow day.

Here are a selection of readers photos taken across Hucknall and Ashfield including snowy scenes, snowmen, cute pets and children playing.

What is the snow like where you are? Send us your photos.

Andrea Horton sent us this photo

1. Hucknall and Ashfield snow

Andrea Horton sent us this photo Photo: andrea horton

Bev Surgey sent us this photo of her husband heading off to work

2. Hucknall and Ashfield snow

Bev Surgey sent us this photo of her husband heading off to work Photo: bev surgey

Angela Northbridge sent us this snowy scene

3. Hucknall and Ashfield snow

Angela Northbridge sent us this snowy scene Photo: angela northbridge

Enjoying the snow

4. Hucknall and Ashfield snow

Enjoying the snow Photo: blackshaw james

