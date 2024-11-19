IN PICTURES: Snowy scenes across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 14:39 GMT
Mansfield and Ashfield has been covered by a blanket of snow and our readers have been making the most of the snow day.

Here are a selection of readers photos taken across Mansfield and Ashfield including snowy scenes, snowmen, cute pets and children playing.

What is the snow like where you are? Send us your photos.

Sheryl Shezza Etches sent us this photo of her dog in the snow

1. Mansfield and Ashfield snow

Sheryl Shezza Etches sent us this photo of her dog in the snow

Meg Wyatt sent us this photo

2. Mansfield and Ashfield snow

Meg Wyatt sent us this photo

Tara K Kay sent us this photo

3. Mansfield and Ashfield snow

Tara K Kay sent us this photo

Liane Booth sent us this photo

4. Mansfield and Ashfield snow

Liane Booth sent us this photo

