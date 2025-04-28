Florence, Mia and Margot were among many visitors to the face-painting stall. Photo: Brian EyreFlorence, Mia and Margot were among many visitors to the face-painting stall. Photo: Brian Eyre
Florence, Mia and Margot were among many visitors to the face-painting stall.

In pictures: Special event celebrates 150 years of Hucknall Market

By John Smith

Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:04 BST
The sun shone and the crowds came out to wish Hucknall Market a very happy 150th birthday.

Since its first ever market on April 23, 1875, Hucknall Market has been a source of pride for the community, fostering local trade and bringing people together.

To mark this historic occasion, a larger-than-usual market took place alongside the regular Saturday market, featuring a host of additional market traders as well as attractions and family entertainment in the area outside Hucknall Parish Church.

Among the special visitors were stalls from Ashfield Food & Drink Festival, live music, historical exhibits, children’s entertainment, including Punch & Judy, Hucknall Flight Test Museum, Hucknall Rotary Club and Hucknall Fire Station.

There were also visitors and stalls from outside of Hucknall and Ashfield who came especially for the day.

Coun Arnie Hankin, Ashfield Council chairman with Gary Pilkington and other members of Hucknall Men in Sheds.

Cllr Arnie Hankin, Chairman Kirkby In Ashfield dist council seen with Men in Sheds, Gary Pilkington.

Coun Arnie Hankin, Ashfield Council chairman with Gary Pilkington and other members of Hucknall Men in Sheds.

Large crowds turned out for the event.

2. Hucknall market celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Large crowds turned out for the event.

Members of the Past times show walking around the market in period dress from when it all began.

Members of the Past times show walking around the market.

Members of the Past times show walking around the market in period dress from when it all began.

The bubble man was very popular with young visitors.

Bubble man entertaining families.

The bubble man was very popular with young visitors.

