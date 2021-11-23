It comes as a recent survey found that more than half of adults in the UK worry about their heating costs whilst 15 per cent said it is a constant source of concern.

In response OFTEC, which represents the liquid fuel heating industry, has produced a winter checklist for households with top tips on reducing energy costs without having to turn down the thermostat.

The advice includes:

Malcolm Farrow, of OFTEC, says following these key tips can help people avoid heating problems further down the line. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Adjust the timers on your heating controls so the house warms up only when you need it to

Research shows heating an empty home for just two hours a day can add over £100 to an annual energy bill, so consider turning down individual radiators in rooms you are not using but remember the recommended minimum temperature for your main living area is 21C.

Bleed your radiators to ensure they are working as efficiently as possible

You can do this yourself by turning off the heating and using a radiator key.

Check you have enough fuel in your tank to last through winter if you are one of the 14,000 oil-heated households in Nottinghamshire

OFTEC recommends using a supplier that is a member of the UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) as they are regulated and inspected to maintain high standards.

Check if you are eligible for financial support

It has been a difficult year for many households following the pandemic but fortunately, help is available for those struggling with their energy costs including the cold weather payment scheme which runs until March 31.

If you receive benefits, such as universal credit or pension credit, and the temperature falls to zero or less for seven consecutive days, you may be eligible for £25 a week for each seven-day period of cold weather.

Check your eligibility online here.

Book your boiler in for a service

This will not only ensure everything is working correctly and help avoid more costly repairs further down the line but can also improve efficiency as the system is optimised during the service.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “As the days get colder, it’s that time of year when many of us have already switched the heating back on.

"But remember, if you haven’t used your system in several months, there are a few key steps you can take to make sure everything is working correctly and efficiently.

"Not only can this help lower your fuel bills but it also reduces the likelihood of any problems emerging over the winter period.

“For some households, it may be a very uncertain few months following a challenging year with the pandemic and wider concerns about energy costs.