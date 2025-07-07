Inspirational Hucknall girl awarded medal for looking after little sister who nearly of chicken pox

An inspirational schoolgirl in the military community has been given an award and medal for looking after her little sister who nearly died after catching chicken pox.

Georgiana Spittlehouse, 10, has been named Little Trooper of the Month by the children’s military charity Little Troopers, recognising her compassion and strength while her father was deployed overseas with the British Armed Forces.

Georgiana’s five-year-old sister, Arabella, was left with a lifelong lung condition after developing serious complications from chicken pox when she had just turned four, in November 2023.

Arabella spent five weeks in hospital battling invasive group A strep, necrotising pneumonia, and empyema and now lives with chronic lung disease and pleural effusion.

Georgiana Spittlehouse with her little sisted Arabella. Photo: Submitted

She faces frequent emergency hospital admissions for help with her breathing, sometimes with little warning.

Their dad, Lance Corporal John Spittlehouse, was deployed abroad when Arabella fell seriously ill again earlier this year - just four hours after he left.

Within two months, Arabella was hospitalised three times, including on Georgiana’s own 10th birthday in May.

With their mum working as a hospital doctor, frequently on night shifts, and juggling solo parenting, Georgiana stepped up in ways well beyond her years.

Lance Corporal John Spittlehouse with his three daughters Georgiana, Arabella and Adalena. Photo: Submitted

Mum Brandy Spittlehouse, said: “Georgiana has shown exceptional strength, maturity, and kindness during what has been a very challenging

deployment.

"Despite the emotional toll and almost constant worry regarding her younger sister’s health, she has remained patient, positive, and endlessly caring as well as the first to give me a cuddle to say it will all be okay.

"Each admission has been sudden and required grandparents to quickly come to help with the other children and Georgiana has always stepped up to help.

"She was keen to learn how to help with the medical treatment her sister needs at home and is always there when her sister has her home treatments every day, encouraging her and holding her hand.

"She never complained about sharing her special day without her father and myself as I was in hospital with her sister.

"She smiled and said it was fine and that all that mattered was her sister getting better and being okay.

“While juggling my own demanding work with irregular shifts whilst her father is away, Georgiana has been my rock.

"She helps care for her younger sisters with love and patience.

"Whether it’s distracting her younger sisters, tidying up, or simply offering emotional support, she’s always there with a smile, cuddle and a helping hand.

"Georgiana is the very definition of a Little Trooper.

"She embodies resilience, kindness, compassion, and the spirit of family, I am beyond proud of her.”

Georgiana is the eldest daughter in a close-knit British Army family living in Hucknall, with five children, including brothers Ollie, 19, and Freddie, 17, and her other little sister, three-year-old Adalena.

Georgiana’s dad serves with the Royal Engineers and has completed multiple deployments to locations including Kenya and Cyprus.

During his most recent deployment, he returned home early after breaking his hand, requiring surgery.

Georgiana has continued to support her family during another difficult period.

The Little Trooper of the Month award celebrates the strength and resilience of children with parents serving in the British Armed Forces. Georgiana received a special medal and certificate to honour her achievements, as well as a voucher.

She said: “I was shocked and amazed that I won, I didn’t even know my mum had nominated me.

"We military children are all special and strong but it does feel amazing to be picked.

"Now I have a medal to wear like daddy and show everyone at school – thank you.”

Louise Fetigan, Founder of Little Troopers, said: “Georgiana is a truly remarkable young girl.

"She embodies the courage, kindness, and quiet strength that so many military children show every day, often behind the scenes.

"Her love for her sister and her ability to stay positive and supportive during such a challenging time make her an incredibly deserving Little Trooper of the Month.”

Find out more about Little Troopers at littletroopers.net