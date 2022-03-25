Into the Wild brew helps to fundraise for Trust’s Ancient Woodland Appeal

Castle Rock Brewery, along with its customers and supporters, has managed to boost the Trust’s current fundraising appeal by a whopping £1,500 from the beer launch event alone.

The Trust’s Ancient Woodland Appeal has been launched to raise at least £25,000 to support its efforts to protect, restore and reconnect the woodland in its care, in the face of increasing pressure and unprecedented costs.

To mark the anniversary and raise funds for the Trust’s appeal, Castle Rock created Into The Wild, a witbier brewed with the help of the team from the Trust.

The pair also ran a design competition for the beer artwork, receiving nearly 100 submissions created by customers across Nottinghamshire. The winning artwork was designed by Matt Newton, a designer for local bus company Trent Barton.

The beer is the latest in a long line of 155 unique recipes brewed by Castle Rock for the Trust, which have helped raise over £130,000.

Into the Wild was launched in can, keg and cask at a sold-out event at the Canalhouse on Canal Street in Nottingham.

The evening included a legendary Castle Rock quiz, an art exhibition and sale, and a raffle made up of amazing prizes donated by generous local businesses.

The top prize of the night was a brew day for the winner and five friends on Castle Rock’s Pilot Project kit, led by brewmaster Danny Pearson.

Colin Wilde, managing director of the brewery, commented “The team ran an amazing evening as ever with our Wildlife Trust friends and we are delighted with the results. It’s been a fabulous twenty-year relationship and continues to go from strength to strength. Well worth an anniversary celebration.”

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s business partnerships officer Emily Patrick added: “It’s fantastic to see this relationship work to create a community wide wilder Nottinghamshire and I hope it may continue for years to come in this creative way, which benefits both parties while inspiring people to take action for nature.”

For further information about Business Partnerships, visit the webpage www.nottinghamshirewildlife.org/support-us/business-partnerships or contact Emily Patrick via [email protected]

To read more about Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Ancient Woodland Appeal and why they are raising £25,000, visit nottinghamshirewildlife.org/ancientwoodland

Into The Wild is a subtly spiced witbier brewed with UK ingredients and is available in cask, keg and can.

Can cubes can be bought online from castlerockbrewery.co.uk/shop for £15 with a £1 donation to Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. The podcast can be heard at castlerockbrewery.co.uk/podcast

