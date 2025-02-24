Invictus Games: Former Hucknall Royal Marine who suffered brain injury in car crash wins two gold medals

A former Royal Marine from Hucknall is celebrating winning two gold medals at the Invictus Games.

Ben Lukowski, aged 42, sustained a serious head injury in 2022 when a car crashed into his vehicle as he drove to pick up his daughter from a party.

Following the crash, which happened in Hucknall, he began attending a specialist centre within the military, following support and help from specialist injury lawyers Irwin Mitchell.

And ‘throwing himself into sport’ paid off handsomely this month when he won two gold medals at the Invictus Games in Canada.

Hucknall man Ben Lukowski has won two gold medals at the Invictus Games. Photo: Submitted

Ben joined the Royal Marines in 2006 and was 16 years into his service when he was injured in the car crash.

He was forced to leave the Marines and utilised the Royal Navy Recovery Centre to rebuild his life.

Ben, who has a degree in sports management, found enjoyment in this as part of his recovery and this month, he travelled to Canada to compete in the 2025 Invictus Games.

He won golds for indoor rowing and his team came fourth in sitting volleyball.

Ben Lukowski and his family celebrating one of his Invictus Games gold medals. Photo: Submitted

He also took part in alpine skiing, placing 48th.

This isn’t the first sporting accolade to Ben’s name.

In February 2023, he came second in the Ultimate Champion at the Wounded Warriors Trials in America, alongside US Marine Corps personnel in recovery.

Later that year, he took part in the Australian Trilogy, organised by charity 65 Degrees North, which support wounded and injured service personnel.

It saw Ben and his teammates parachute from 15,000 feet onto Noosa Beach, before cycling 1,000 miles into the outback, scaling Mount Kosciuszko and finishing at Sydney Opera House.

He also has his sights set on competing in rowing in the 2028 Paralympics and representing GB in sitting volleyball .

Ben lives with his wife, Claire, 41, and daughters, Valentina, nine, and Ophelia, 11.

He said: “Following my accident, I could tell something wasn’t right.

"I was living a bit like a recluse as I struggled to understand what was going on, so it all made sense when I was finally diagnosed with a brain injury.

“When I was medically discharged from the Royal Marines I was devastated and it would have been easy for me to sit back and do nothing.

"But I threw myself into sport, it’s always been something I’ve enjoyed and I found that it really helped me.

“I’ve tried a lot of different sports but rowing is my favourite as it’s an individual activity so it’s all on me to succeed, which I like.

“Saying that, however, I wouldn’t have got to where I am without my family and friends supporting me and I always want to give it my all to make them proud.

“Being a part of the Invictus Games was an incredible experience and a huge milestone in my journey, of which I hope there are many more to come.”

Andrew Buckham, from Irwin Mitchell, said: “Ben’s shown such courage and determination to move forward with his life without letting his disability define him.

"He’s a huge inspiration and has thrown himself into sport to help him get through what happened.

“I feel privileged that we’ve played a part in helping Ben through his recovery and I look forward to seeing what he does next.”