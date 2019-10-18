It’s time to hail the community champions of Hucknall

It’s time to celebrate the community champions of Hucknall and the rest of Nottinghamshire.

The people who go that extra mile to help others, and win the admiration and respect of all.

Nottinghamshire Community Heroes is the initiative that gives you the chance to honour these people.

Run by Nottinghamshire County Council it would like to hear from you about the heroes and heroines who are invaluable assets to their neighbours, their organisation or their local community.

Coun Kevin Rostance, of Hucknall, who is the council’s chairman, is appealing for nominations between now and the deadline, which is next Thursday (October 31).

Coun Rostance said: “I am delighted to lanuch the Community Heroes award, which gives us the opportunity to raise the profile of community champions in local areas right across Nottinghamshire, including Hucknall.

“It is a fantastic way to recognise the hard work of residents within the county, to celebrate their achievements and to say thankyou for the terrific work they do in helping to make Nottinghamshire a great place to live, work and visit.”

This year’s winners might be people who help vulnerable neighbours with shopping, provide a lift to medical appointments, support young people, volunteer for a good cause or lead a local project that has made a difference to people’s lives.

Nominees must live in the county, must work or volunteer within the county, and must be willing to feature in publicity if they win. Nominations must not be party political.

All nominations will be reviewed by Coun Rostance, who will present the winners with awards to mark their achievements.

Nominations can be made on the county council’s website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes