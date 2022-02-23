The Treetops Hospice Lottery, which celebrated its 25th birthday in 2021, has raised almost £8m since it began.

The weekly prize draw – which costs just £1 to enter - gives players the chance to win prizes up to £1,000 with all proceeds helping the hospice to provide free nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting illnesses, and their families.

In the special Super Draw in March, Treetops is doubling the top prize money to £2,000 with several smaller prizes available including ten lots of £10 Amazon vouchers.

Take part in a special Lottery Super Draw and help raise funds for Treetops Hospice.

Long-term lottery player, Richard, was thrilled to win the £1,000 weekly cash prize earlier this year:

“I was surprised and delighted to receive a phone call to tell me I’d won.

“I’ve played for several years now, and never had any expectation of winning anything. The timing is perfect, as one of our family pets fell ill yesterday and this will more than cover the treatment costs, with some left over.”

Treetops are hoping that the Super Draw will raise £13,000 for the hospice in 2022.

Rebecca Lee-Jones, Treetops Lottery manager, said: “We have to raise more than £4.3m to run the hospice every year and must raise 70 per cent of this ourselves through charitable donations and fundraising activities, including our lottery.

“Entering the annual Super Draw is a fantastic way to support the hospice. You can purchase your entries through the post or online and you might win a cash prize. All proceeds from every ticket sold help fund the vital services that the hospice provides and makes a real difference to people living with a life-limiting illness across Nottinghamshire, Derby, and Derbyshire.”

Tickets must be in by March 22, with the draw taking place on March 25. Buy your Super Draw tickets online here: www.treetops.org.uk/superdraw

For another article click here:

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.