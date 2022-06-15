Jurassic-sized night in Hucknall as the dinosaurs come to town's Arc Cinema

Cinema boss Mark Gallagher not only had a jeep from the original Jurassic Park movie parked outside the High Street venue, he also had four models of the raptors that have proved to the be the big prehistoric stars throughout out the whole Jurassic Park series.

People were able to have their photos taken with the jeep and the dinosaurs on the night and donate to charity in the process.

Mark said: “We raised £215.60 in donations which will go towards The Cow Shed’s appeal raising money for Our Dementia Choir.”

Arc Cinema staff with the Jurassic Park jeep and raptors outside the Hucknall venue

And the big names keep coming as this Saturday (June 18), Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear will be flying in from infinity and beyond to meet fans young and old as the new Lightyear movie comes to the venue.

Mark continued: “Unlike our fan events, this is at no extra cost.

"Customers just need to come see the new Lightyear movie at 11am,11,30am or 12noon on Saturday to meet everyone’s favourite space ranger, pose for photos and enter our colouring competition to win tickets.”