Kevin Sinfield: Rugby League legend heading to Hucknall and Bulwell on epic Extra Mile challenge

Sinfield, who played 14 times for Great Britain and 26 times for England in a stellar career, will undertake an incredible challenge of running 101 miles in 24 hours on Monday, November 22 and Tuesday, November 23.

He will start out from the Welford Road Stadium in Leicester – home of rugby union side Leicester Tigers where he is one of the defence coaches – and end at Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds, the home of Leeds Rhinos rugby league side, where he played his entire career, making more than 500 appearances .

And along the way, legs seven and and eight of his journey will see him visiting Hucknall and Bulwell.

Kevin Sinfield (right) with former Leeds and Great Britain team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com

Leg seven will see him leave Nottingham and head towards Mansfield and Carrington before ending at Bulwell Forest Golf Club.

Leg eight then starts from the golf club and will see him head towards Hucknall along Nottingham Road, Butlers Hill and Portland Road then up High Street, Baker Street and finally Annesley Road where the leg ends.

Sinfield will be running in aid of the MND Association and the appeal to build The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds and is aiming to raise £100,000 which will be equally split between the two.

The run is being split into seven-kilometre sections to mark his former Leeds and Great Britain team-mate Rob Burrow's shirt number.

Burrow, who made nearly 500 appearances for Leeds Rhinos, as well as playing for England and Great Britain, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019.

This will be Sinfield’s second major fund-raising effort for MND research and support after he raised more than £2 million by running seven marathons in seven days last year.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast last month, Sinfield said: “I’m really looking forward to it, what we did last year was incredible and to get another chance to show much we care is really important.

"Because of the restrictions of Covid last year, it was massively conde nsed and shortened so hopefully this year, people can come out and support it.”