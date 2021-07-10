Key Covid phrases issued for Notts residents travelling across Europe this summer

The language experts at Busuu have compiled a list of key phrases including ‘Do you have hand gel?’, ‘How do I scan in?’ and ‘I got the Pfizer vaccine’ to help passengers from Nottinghamshire navigate any possible language barriers they may face.

As more European countries start appearing on the green travel list, many vaccinated Nottinghamshire folk will be looking to get away this summer for possibly the first time since 2019.

And with the pandemic still in full flow across Europe, effective communication regarding safety and guidelines has never been so important.

Nottinghamshire folk looking to soak up the sun this summer are being offered a comprehensive list of translated Covid terms to help with their travels.

Busuu has translated some of the vital Covid related questions and phrases into French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish and Turkish for the ease of British travellers.

Hannah Morris, senior English language expert at Busuu said: “The essential words and phrases needed abroad have changed a tad post-Covid.

“Sure, you'll still need to know how to say 'please' and 'thank you', but who would have thought you'd be learning how to say 'Do I need to wear a face covering?' or 'I've lost my PCR result'?

“Certainly not me a year and a half ago!"

Some key translations are below.

English to French

Do I have to/ How do I check/scan in? Est-ce que je dois le scanner/Comment dois-je le scanner?

Can I have some hand gel? Est-ce que je peux avoir du gel pour les mains?

Do I need to wear a face covering? Dois-je porter un masque?

I got the AstraZeneca vaccine – J’ai eu le vaccin AstraZeneca

I’ve been vaccinated – J’ai été vacciné(e)

I got the Pfizer vaccine – J’ai eu le vaccin Pfizer

Do you have/sell hand gel? Avez-vous/vendez-vous du gel pour les mains?

I’ve lost my PCR test result! J’ai perdu les résultats de mon test PCR

English to Spanish

Do I have to/ How do I check/scan in? Tengo que facturar/pasar el control de seguridad?/Cómo facturo/paso el control de seguridad?

Can I have some hand gel? Podría darme gel de manos?

Do I need to wear a face covering? Tengo que llevar mascarilla?

I got the AstraZeneca vaccine – Me pusieron la vacuna de AstraZeneca

I’ve been vaccinated – Me he vacunado

I got the Pfizer vaccine – Me he vacunado con Pfizer

Do you have/sell hand gel? Tienen/venden gel de manos?

I’ve lost my PCR test result! He perdido el resultado de mi PCR

English to Italian

Do I have to/ How do I check/scan in? Devo segnarmi da qualche parte? / Come segno la mia presenza?

Can I have some hand gel? Posso avere del gel igienizzante per le mani?

Do I need to wear a face covering? Devo indossare la mascherina?

I got the AstraZeneca vaccine – Ho fatto il vaccino di AstraZeneca

I’ve been vaccinated – male: Sono vaccinato / female: Sono vaccinata.

I got the Pfizer vaccine – Ho fatto il vaccino di Pfizer

Do you have/sell hand gel? Ha/Vende il gel igienizzante per le mani?