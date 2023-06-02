The event will delight visitors with garden inspiration, expert gardeners and celebrity chefs, plants to buy, foodie feasts, hands on workshops and entertainment.

Bringing together the nation’s favourite expert gardeners and chefs for inspirational talks, live demonstrations and much more, the inspiring shows are packed with the latest garden ideas, plants, products and trends, alongside inspirational tips, advice and a whole host of famous faces including Monty Don, Carol Klein, Adam Frost, James Martin, Ainsley Harriott, Nadiya Hussain, and much more.

The show on Sunday, June 18, boasts an incredible line-up at BBC Gardeners’ World Live with green-fingered royalty including Adam Frost, Carol Klein, Frances Tophill and David Hurrion set to appear on stages, offering free sessions and talks filled with easy-to-follow top tips to get your garden ready this summer.

Monty Don is among the stars at this year's BBC Gardeners' World Live (Photo credit: Jason Ingram)

A must-see for this year is the stunning headline garden - A Garden Fit For King – which pays homage to the gardens and Arboretum at Highgrove, in a celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Inspired by the gardens of Highgrove featuring His Majesty’s favourite trees, it’s not to be missed for visitors.

BBC Good Food Show Summer will also offer a star-studded line-up of the nation’s culinary favourites at Sunday’s show, including Ainsley Harriott and The Hairy Bikers on the Let’s Talk Good Food Stage.

What’s more, head to the Summer Kitchen to discover live demos and recipes to brighten up your summer dishes from Becky Excell, Dr Rupy Aujla and Mitch Lane as they demonstrate their skills and share expert tips just in time for summer.

See Nadiya Hussain at this year's BBC Good Food Show Summer event at the NEC in Birmingham.

Plus, the Big Kitchen returns with Ainsley Harriott and The Hairy Bikers cooking up a storm at Sunday’s show.

Additionally, visitors will also have the chance to browse the latest titles from the show’s chefs at the onsite book shop, with book signings throughout the day.

For more information and to book tickets to BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer, visit www.bbcgardenersworldlive.com or www.bbcgoodfoodshow.com

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets for the event on June 18, simply answer the following question correctly:

Who is the current main presenter of the BBC programme Gardeners’ World?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to [email protected] before the closing date of 9am on Monday, June 5.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the theatre.

In addition, the prize is valid for two people to attend BBC Gardeners’ World Live and BBC Good Food Show Summer on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included, and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from NEC Birmingham, North Ave, Marston Green, Birmingham, B40 1NT.

The prize includes entry to the show only and does not include theatre tickets, workshop tickets or any optional extras.

The winners will be picked at random and notified via email on June 5. Contact information will be supplied to a third party who will send your winning tickets electronically via email.

There are two prizes available, so there will be two winners, each winning two entry tickets.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, non-transferable and with no cash alternative.