Launch event for Jamie Brough Pavilion in Hucknall taking place this weekend
The pavilion, on Papplewick Green, was renamed in memory of Mr Brough who tragically passed away in May 2022.
A leading light in the Hucknall and Nottinghamshire sporting scene, particularly in football, Mr Brough’s death, aged 45, left everyone in shock.
He was the founder and driving force behind Sports Gateway in Hucknall, which runs football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town, and led charity initiatives, such as providing meals for families struggling to make ends meet during school holidays and raising money for other sports clubs.
Last year, members of Mr Brough’s family were joined by local dignitaries and members of Sports Gateway for the official renaming of the pavilion.
Since then, the venue has undergone a major £100,00 overhaul, including the creation of new a new multi-purpose studio space which will be available to hire, a new kitchen and new changing facilities.
The revamped building will be run by the council’s leisure operator, Everyone Active who also manage the Kirkby, Hucknall and Lammas Leisure Centres in the district.
Following the £100,000 investment, the facility is now able to host indoor classes and activities in a purpose-built space improving access for a greater range of opportunities.
The newly revamped building will now be officially launched on Saturday, May 18 with a family event from 10am to 12noon with free face painting, football activities, Tay Play, refreshments, circus skills workshop, arts and crafts and more.