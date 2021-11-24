Sinfield was in town as part of his The Extra Mile challenge, which saw him run 101 miles from the Leicester Tigers’ rugby ground, where he is currently one of the coaches, to his old team Leeds Rhinos’ home ground at Headingley.

And along the way, his route took him through both Hucknall and Bulwell.

Last year, Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days in a bid to raise £77,777 for ex-Leeds Rhinos, Great Britain and England team-mate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019.

Kevin Sinfield gives supporters outside Damo's Bar a wave as he runs along Annesley Road in Hucknall on his The Extra Mile challenge. Photo: Damien O'Connor

And this latest challenge was again inspired by Burrow with the money raised being split between two charities – the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a new care centre in Leeds that will bear Burrow’s name.

Sinfield completed the challenge at 8:30am on Tuesday, November 23, right on schedule with his timetable.

When he crossed the final finish line, outside Leeds Rhino’s Headingley ground, the official MND Association Twitter account wrote: “HE’S DONE IT #THEEXTRAMILE COMPLETED!

“Congratulations Kevin. What you have done in the last 24 hours has been truly remarkable.

"We will never forget it Sir Kev. You are our hero. Thank you for everything.”

So far, Sinfield has raised more than £1 million ,way beyond his original £100,000 target.

Sinfield has said that he has been overwhelmed by the response to his fundraising challenge.

After arriving at Harthill, he posted a video to the official Leeds Rhinos Twitter account where he said: “We’re 13 in, thanks to everybody who has given so far.

"You’ve made a huge difference.

“The support has been incredible.

“Please keep giving, it will make a huge difference to everyone in the MND community, thank you.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast after completing the challenge, he said: "Rob knows how much we love and care about him.