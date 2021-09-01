Legendary Dispatch reporter wants a new crossing on Bulwell 'danger road'

Former Dispatch chief reporter Denis Robinson is campaigning for a pedestrian crossing on a 'danger' road in Bulwell.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 9:16 am

Denis, who recently celebrated his 84th birthday, suffered a fall on Spring Road, which runs at the back of the Wilko's and Tesco superstores.

He and a friend were on their way for a drink at the William Peverel pub on Main Street.

They walked from Highbury Road along the footpath on one side of Spring Road as far as the bottom of a hill, where the pavement suddenly ends.

Former Dispatch reporter Denis Robinson wants to see a new crossing on Spring Road in Bulwell

Denis said: "I tried to take advantage of a gap in the traffic but stumbled and fell forward all my length, banging and cutting my head on the road.

"My pal called for an ambulance and a kindly passer-by rushed to the nearby Royal Oak pub to get tissues for my wound.

"The outcome was that I spent six hours in Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, but I am now on the mend.

"It was my second fall at this same spot and I believe a crossing is needed there because, as well as being an access road for the superstores, Spring Road has become a busy route in its own right as a bypass for Bulwell town centre.

"If people are not supposed to use the footpath from Highbury Road, there should be a sign to say so."

Coun Jane Lakey (Lab, who represents Bulwell on Nottingham City Council, said she was sorry to hear that Denis had suffered such a nasty fall but added she was unsure how feasible a crossing would be at that point.

She said: “That back road is principally an access road for vehicles leading to a number of car parks.

"The aim is that pedestrians walk into Bulwell and access the shops through the front entrances.

"I don't think it would be possible to make a crossing where there isn't a path.

"It sounds as if it would involve construction of an extended path too.

"The partial path, I agree, is not helpful and perhaps gives the impression that this is a walkway.

"I will raise the issue with the highways department, to get an opinion and see if some proportional safety measures are needed."

