Lifesaving public defibrillator installed outside Hucknall pub just weeks after campaign launch

The Dispatch reported on The Cowshed, off Central Walk, looking to raise £1,500 to buy the kit.

But just days after the scheme was launched – and backed by nearby businesses – staff from Specsavers, of High Street, had donated their public access defibrillator (PAD) unit to The Cowshed.

Now it has been installed on a wall outside the popular micropub opposite the Wilko store.

The new defibrillator has been installed outside The Cowshed in Hucknall

What’s more, with the pub’s fundraising already past the £700 mark, the initiative will continue in a bid to have a second ‘defib’ installed at the bottom end of High Street near the Arc Cinema.

Posting on Facebook, The Cowshed said: “This is what it's all about, folks....High Street businesses working together to support the community and getting charity projects completed in a timely fashion.

"From inception to being installed on the wall and ready to use in less than three weeks. You should be proud, Hucknall. “Big thanks to Jonathan, Daniel, Natalie and the rest of the team over at Specsavers, to Tony Clark Electrical Services for the installation. Mission accomplished.”

The power supply and everyday running costs of the Cowshed defibrillator will be met by the bar. Staff from The Cowshed, along with those from nearby T8’s Wine Bar and Cafe, Lawrence Severn butcher’s and Wilko will also be specifically trained in its use.