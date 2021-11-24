Next Wednesday (December 1) the big Hucknall Christmas Market and lights switch-on returns after Covid put paid to the celebrations last year.

The event will be in the Market Place from 4pm to 8pm and will feature live entertainment, Christmas market stalls, funfair rides, giant snow globes and the 3D feature lighting, before the festival concludes with the official lights switch-on.

As well as the Christmas market, next Wednesday also sees the full return of the popular town Christmas Tree Festival.

The Christmas festival and official lights switch-on is back in Hucknall next week

Last year, Covid meant trees couldn’t be put up in the church, so orgainsers invited people to instead create wreaths to be hung on the railings outside.

So popular did that prove that this year, despite the trees being back in the church, the wreaths are back again as well and people can either do a tree, or a wreath, or both.

There will be trees on display from December 1 to December 4.

The wreaths will then be on display outside the church until December 18.

Over in Bulwell, the usual Christmas lights switch on with the fairground rides, stage and large crowds is not taking place this year.

However, Christmas lights will be on in the town from Monday, November 29 and children from the local schools are again making decorations to go on the town’s Christmas tree in Bulwell.

Some of these will also be on display in shop windows and in Bulwell Riverside Library

All shops have also been invited to take part in a Christmas shop window display competition.

And there will be a Christmas Market from 9am to 4pm on Wednesday, December 1, as part of the usual market that day.

Groups having stalls will include Guides, Scouts, Bulwell Forest Garden, the Toy Library, Bulwell Forest Bowls Club, Highbury Live, Helping Kids Achieve, Roots Out, St John’s and St Mary’s Churches, Cats Protection and Men in Sheds.