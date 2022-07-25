Linby firm helps village nursery create a special forest garden

The rail infrastructure giant extended the current play area by giving the nursery access to additional ground to create a larger, safe space for the children to enjoy outdoor play.

The 85 sqm section of green space has been taken from QTS’ Baxter House site and is now secured by 30 metres of fencing, provided by the contractor.

The QTS team has also built sheltered areas for the children, as well as providing additional materials that the Applegarth team can use as part of its natural play philosophy.

QTS workers with youngsters from Applegarth Nursery on the land the firm has now donated to the nursery

Thomas Marshall, operations director for QTS said: “As a business, QTS is committed to adding value to the communities that we live and work in, so when the nursery approached us about the possibility of us loaning them some space to extend out the play area, we were delighted to help.

“We recognise the importance of natural play in the development of children, so when we realised that we would be able to increase the existing play area, we installed a pedestrian gate into their boundary fence and then extended the fencing along into our site.

"This is now safely enclosed and creates a safe environment for the children to play in.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the children out enjoying the space and hopefully we can continue our involvement in the future and help out where we can.”

Donna Harris, nursery director at Applegarth, added: “All of us at Applegarth are constantly striving to provide the best opportunities for our children, to ensure they achieve their full potential in all areas of learning.

“Outdoor education has always been very important to us and this new space together with the fencing and outdoor resources provided so generously by the QTS Group, will further our prospects.