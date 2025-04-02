Linby Heritage Centre to hold open day this weekend

By Denis Robinson
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:54 BST
An open day is being held at Linby Heritage Centre this weekend.

The building was once the weighbridge of the former Linby railway station, which was part of the Great Northern Leen Valley line, which closed in 1968.

Linby Station itself closed in 1916.

Meadows next to the building were used for resting, watering and feeding cattle being transported long distances by train.

Linby Heritage Centre is holding an open day this Sunday. Photo: Linby Parish Council

The open day is on Sunday, April 6 from 11am to 3pm.

The centre is located through a gate at the end of an unmade road to the left of Hall Farm driveway.

Any donations of Linby memorabilia to be displayed at the centre will be gratefully received.

