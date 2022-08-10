Linby rail firm celebrates donating £150,000 to Scottish schools and charities in last five years

The half-decade collaboration has seen QTS Group work with more than 20 Ayrshire-based schools and donate more than £150,000 to local charities.

Approximately 13,000 young people have been involved in the scheme, pitching to QTS Group employees to win funds on behalf of 61 charities.

Employees from QTS Group have led mentoring sessions and workshops, assisted with presentations, and attended more than 80 final showcases to judge the winning entries.

Fiona Hunter, QTS Group, with pupils from Belmont Academy in Ayrshire

Following this success, the rail contractor has confirmed that the 2021-22 academic year would be the final year of the partnership, as it considers alternative ways to add social value to the communities in which it operates.

QTS Group also recently announced it was the first dedicated rail company to receive one of the most rigorous social value accreditations in the UK, the Social Quality Mark.

Alan McLeish, managing director of QTS Group, said: "Working with YPI over the last five years has been a pleasure.

"It’s been inspiring to see so many young people get involved and the funds raised will go a long way to helping these organisations continue their vital work.

“It’s been extremely rewarding to work so closely with local students, schools and charities and QTS Group remains committed to the communities we work in.

"We look forward to finding new and exciting ways to continue our social value work in the coming months and years.”

Ali MacLachlan, UK director at The Wood Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to QTS Group for its support of YPI in Ayrshire over the past five years.

“The team’s commitment to young people and the local community has been evident throughout their active engagement in mentoring and judging.