Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance missions continue with another record breaking month

June had been the busiest month on record for the charity with 151 missions but in July specialist crews were called to 179 incidents.

Chris Bailey, senior operations manager, said: “How busy we’ve been reinforces the need for our area of expertise, delivering high-level, critical care on scene that would only be otherwise found in a hospital emergency department.

“The upward trend in figures continues and as we get further into high summer, we are making sure we’re prepared should incidents continue to rise.”

The charity introduced a second helicopter for the summer period

With each mission costing, on average, £3,500 the charity relies on the generous support of its communities in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire to continue responding to this increase in emergencies.

The charity introduced a second helicopter for the summer period to respond to an anticipated increase in emergencies along the Lincolnshire coast as more people choose to staycation in the pandemic.

And as the summer holidays get in full swing, it’s anticipated that the charity’s second helicopter could be at its busiest. The second helicopter, which will be with LNAA until the end of August, began flying in June in response to an anticipated increase in people needing the highest level of care in an area that is approximately an hour and 40 minutes by road or just 17 minutes by air from the nearest major hospital.

Throughout the month, paramedics and doctors attended 56 road traffic collisions, 52 cardiac arrests and other incidents ranging from sporting injuries to stabbings across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Chris added: “It’s a sad fact that we’re attending a rise in incidents but we’re so grateful to the communities, organisations, businesses and people that support us. It’s only because of those generous donations that we’re able to get to people in their time of need.

“Whether you’re at the beach, at the roadside or in the countryside, our crews are by your side if you need us.”