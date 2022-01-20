Listen By The Lake looks to attract visitors to new interactive experience

Listen By the Lake features four new ‘listening posts’ that tell short stories about a selection of fascinating and unusual research projects currently going on at the university.

The idea is the brainchild of the university’s Institute for Policy and Engagement which has commissioned the short stories from selected researchers to make their fascinating work accessible to the public, especially families with children.

The four posts are located on the banks of the boating lake just behind Lakeside Arts on University Park.

A lakeside view at the University of Nottingham.

At the press of a button, visitors can spend a few minutes hearing illustrated audio clips about the lives and work of university researchers on a range of topics currently under the spotlight in the Faculty of Arts.

Archeologist Dr Hannah O’Regan tells the story of how bears were an integral part of the entertainment scene in the time of Shakespeare and what DNA from an ancient brown bear skull can tell us about them.

Fascinatingly, an old manuscript from the Sneinton area of Nottingham has revealed how bears were cruelly used for sport, in bear baiting with dogs – a popular activity in the city five centuries ago.

Composer Dr Elizabeth Kelly shares her work on creating and sharing new music with audiences.

Elizabeth tells how she teams up with other types of artists such as poets, choreographers, and film makers to create different kinds of performance experience. Visitors can hear one of her compositions for piano and a giant clarinet called a contra-bass – the largest and lowest-sounding member of the clarinet family which is as big as a person.

Maria Richards, head of public programmes at the institute, said: “During the pandemic many of us have spent more time appreciating parks and open spaces. We have installed the listening posts so that people who are enjoying Highfields Park and university grounds can connect with our researchers while walking round the lake.

"The idea is that families can learn a little about the incredible range of research that happens here without the need for pens, paper or a download. We plan to change tracks regularly to allow a diverse range of voices to be heard and an inspiring array of challenges to be set. We want families to make a stop at the listening posts a regular part of their visit, encourage people to explore our campus and nurture a sense of curiosity.

The content of the listening posts will change four times a year and feature research from different Faculties across the university. As well as audio tracks, each post features QR codes that visitors can scan to access more content, virtual exhibitions and information about each research project.

For more information about how the Institute is supporting families please visit www.nottingham.ac.uk/policy-and-engagement/themes/families/families-theme.aspx.