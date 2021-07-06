Live performance returning to the streets of Hucknall and Bulwell

Kara Cole is part of the theatre company New Perspectives, which is presenting The Festival of Small Things at venues all across Nottingham, including Hucknall and Bulwell.

She said: “There are several events taking place at different venues this month and one of those is a Town Cry For Today, which will be happening in both Hucknall and Bulwell markets on Saturday, July 17."

The group will be at Bulwell Market from 10.30am to 11.20am and then Hucknall Market from 12noon to 12.50pm.

Town crier Karen Crow will be performing in Hucknall and Bulwell as part of the festival

The piece, described as ‘a cry for a new age’ is written by local playwright Naomi Obeng and will be performed real life town crier Karen Crow.

Kara continued: "They’re created these little three-minute bursts that will be performed at intervals for people to see and listen to as they’re walking around.”

“There are loads of events going on in places like Hucknall, Bulwell Forest, Grange Park and there’s even postal and telephone stuff going on too.

"Basically, this our way, as a producing theatre company based in Nottingham, of creating this festival which is no longer just about digital stuff but about finding a way to create intimate encounters in small ways, whether that’s, for example, someone sharing a cup of tea and having a natter or people passing by at a market.

"There’s also a schools project running alongside this as well.”

Jack McNamara, artistic director at New Perspectives added: “The Festival of Small Things stands in joyous defiance of the digital world and its recent attempts to monopolise our lives.

"It is a celebration of all the many ways we can connect without needing a good signal or broadband.

"Putting this programme of work together has been a true dream; provoking brave artists to think differently, to work against the market, to celebrate the unique power of forgotten forms and the beauty of face to face encounters.”

Bulwell schools Radford Academy and Cantrell Primary School will be taking part in the schools element of the festival which is We Are Every Good Thing – a celebration of Derrick Barnes beautiful poetry book celebrating young black boys paired with an original poem by Ravelle-Sade Fairman.

As well as the events in Hucknall and Bulwell Markets, another event happening on July 17 is Bone and Rag Man, in which a horse and cart moves through town with David ‘Stickman’ Higgins and Mark Evans sharing music, stories and an appreciation of the real things in life.

Starting at Woodthorpe Grange Park, the pair go to Vernon Park and then to Bulwell Forest Gardens.

Then on Sunday, July 18, Bulwell Forest Gardens hosts Lost Spells – Family Word Trail.

Robert Macfarlane’s beautiful nature poems are lost in the gardens – can you work together as a family to unearth them and create a spell of your own in this free woodland wordy fun for the whole family.