Love Your Community: A look back at Mansfield and Ashfield bonfire nights of the past

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 09:39 BST
A look back at bonfire nights and “explosive” firework displays in years gone by.

As we approach bonfire night – November 5 – we thought it was a fun time to look back at “fireworks fun” from the past.

Here are 11 photos from across Mansfield and Ashfield.

1. Memories

Mansfield Portland College bonfire and firework display, 2006. Pictured are Jessica Wooff aged 13 (at the time) of Mansfield and her sister Geri, then aged seven. Photo: Jane Hilton

2. Popular event

Miss Mansfield Portland College’s popular bonfire display in 2006. Photo: Jane Hilton

3. Fun at the fireworks

Pictured at a Mansfield bonfire in 2006, here is Josephine Taylor from Mansfield Woodhouse. She was 11 months here. Photo: Jane Hilton

4. Mansfield Portland College

More from Mansfield Portland College bonfire in 2006. Pictured are Lucy Hitchcock, then aged four, and Aimee Brudzinska, aged one, both from Mansfield. Photo: Jane Hilton

