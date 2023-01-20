Robert Smith established R Smith Contractors, based in Annesley Woodhouse, as a teenager and continued running it up until his death at the age of 79, on December 23, 2022.

At its height, the firm, which is an agricultural contractor and does soft and hard landscaping work, employed more than 10 people, including Robert's son, also called Robert.

Over more than 60 years, he dealt with hundreds of clients, not just in the Ashfield area, but also from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and the surrounding areas, becoming affectionately known as 'Old Rob' to differentiate from his son.

Robert Smith, who died in December, and his dog Ben.

His son Robert and daughter Katie Harvey, a nurse, remembered him as a loving father, who was dedicated to providing for his family, including Margaret, his wife of 55 years.

"He would bend over backwards for you and even in the business he would often do favours for people," said Robert. "People started out as clients, but often became good friends with him."

The reputation of the company was always at the forefront of his father's mind.

Robert said: “He was a lenient boss to everyone, but you had to do the best job you possibly could so no-one could complain. He wanted things done in a certain way, but it was a good lesson to always do the best you possibly can.”

Some of Margaret's happiest memories were of spending time with Robert on his combine harvester during the summer, watching the sun go down across picturesque fields.

As well as Margaret, Robert and Katie, Robert senior leaves sister Angela, son-in-law Mark Harvey, daughter-in-law Jane Smith and her children Kerry and Mark, granddaughter Emily Harvey, grandson Adam Harvey and his partner Nikita and four great grandchildren, Trinity, Paris, Dakota and Athena Harvey, and Nikita’s children Cory and Elektra.

Robert, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, was extremely proud of his family and took particular joy in visits from his great grandchildren, never wanting them to go home.

He also enjoyed spending time with his nephew Ian, who ran the shop Ian White's, and was greatly saddened when Ian died on Christmas Day 2015.

The esteem in which Old Robert was held was on display at his funeral, held at Mansfield Crematorium on Wednesday, January 18, and attended by more than 150 people.

There, £600 was raised for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Charity - a condition which Robert had battled for a number of years, enduring dialysis several times a week which took him away from the business he loved.