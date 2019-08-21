M1 lane remains closed as paramedics deal with casualties

One lane remains closed on the M1 after a two car collision.

The airport lane one on the northbound carriageway close to J24 has been closed while the scene is cleared.

Traffic officers are currently at the scene.

Highways East Midlands updated their social media to state that the lane remains closed while East Midlands Ambulance Service deal with casualties at the scene.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 3pm and 3.15pm

