Machete taken off streets after specialist team stop cyclist in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Knife crime team officers retrieved a machete after stopping a suspect on a pushbike in Bulwell.

The specialist team were out on patrol when a cyclist rode past who aroused their suspicions.

Officers at that point approached the individual, who responded by cycling away at speed along Bulwell High Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After trying unsuccessfully to evade the police, the suspect was stopped by officers near Bulwell Market shortly afterwards.

Police seized a backpack, which was found to contain a machete in a sheath, along with a quantity of cannabis.

A brief search of the cyclist was then carried out by the knife crime team, around 11.50am on Sunday, August 18.

This resulted in a backpack being seized, which was found to contain a machete in a sheath, along with a quantity of cannabis.

Following this discovery, the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug.

PC Greg Pick, of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team, said: “By being out and about in the community as we were on this occasion, we were able to spot suspicious behaviour and quickly act on it.

“This approach resulted in our team managing to discover and seize a bladed weapon – in this case a machete – that had no reason whatsoever to be out in public.

“We don’t want to see these types of weapons anywhere near our streets, so will continue to carry out our daily targeted patrols as a team to take them out of harm’s way.

“Carrying a knife in public is a very serious offence that can literally ruin people’s lives. As such, this type of behaviour simply will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.”