Major investment as demand for mental health assessments grows in Nottinghamshire

The plans will be put forward at Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee next week (November 8).

Demand for mental health services continues to grow. Figures from Mind show that 25% (16.6 million) of the population experienced mental health problems in 2019, of which 12.1% received treatment.

Local figures show a 10.4% increase in Mental Health Assessments since 2017 and the Council is expecting to undertake more than 100 additional assessments this year.

There has been a 10.4% increase in mental health assessments across Notts since 2017.

AMHPs make decisions about whether someone should be admitted and detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

They undergo specialist training to ensure that the rights of the people they are assessing are protected.

They must balance their decisions around the autonomy of the individual, whilst safeguarding the person, the family and the wider public.

Jennifer Martin is part of the Council’s Countywide AMHP team.

She said: “There is no better feeling than working directly with a person, usually in a moment of crisis, having the time to talk and making joint decisions not to detain by focusing on their own strengths.

“Or conversely, seeing someone who is unwell get immediate access to appropriate care, treatment and support – something that as social care practitioners we know is a daily battle.

“AMHPs are generally widely acknowledged and respected by a multitude of professionals and the fact that they see the most ‘exposed’ part of a person’s life and that to go and assess somebody when they are at their most vulnerable and distressed is not to be taken lightly. No day is ever the same.

“Every day is a school day in terms of learning new things such as mental disorders or just being amazed at people’s strength of character. Some AMHPs particularly enjoy the completeness of the role rather than longer term case work.”

The Principal AMHP role has been recommended by the national AMHP Leads Network and is supported by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.

If approved, this person will ensure there is a high-quality service that works in partnership with other colleagues and external agencies.

They will plan for the implementation of policy, guidance and legislation and ensure that the practice of the AMHP team is of an excellent standard.

Councillor Boyd Elliott, chairman of Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee, said: “Demand on mental health services is growing and this has been further compounded by the pandemic.

“Our current team are doing a fantastic job, but we need this additional resource to ensure we offer the best possible service for our residents.