Man arrested after A60 collision near Hucknall

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:50 BST
A suspect has been arrested after a road traffic collision on the A60.

Emergency services were called at 10.18am after a collision involving three cars near the junction with Burntstump Hill near Hucknall.

Seven people were treated at the scene.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life altering in nature.

A suspect has been arrested after a road traffic collision on the A60.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The road was closed for recovery work between Burntstump Hill and the Ollerton Road roundabout but has now reopened.

Chief Inspector Jon Scurr, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating this collision and currently have a suspect in custody.

“Anyone with additional information of dashcam footage of this incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 189 of 13 August 2025.”

