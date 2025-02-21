Man arrested after car crashed into lamppost in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested after a car crashed into a lamppost in Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public called 999 after witnessing the incident in Cinderhill Road, Bulwell, at approximately 11.45pm on Wednesday, February 19.

Response officers arrived and located a man matching the driver’s description a short distance away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks found he was the owner of the Vauxhall Astra that had crashed into the lamppost and that he was disqualified from driving.

A man was arrested after a car crashed into a lamppost.

He was unsteady on his feet and so was asked to undergo a breathalyser test, which he refused.

The 34-year-old was subsequently arrested for driving whilst disqualified and failing to cooperate with a preliminary test.

He was taken into custody where officers found a small quantity of cannabis on him. He was further arrested for possession of a Class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Alex Cunningham, of the Bulwell Response Team, said: “These are very serious offences and I would like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to the incident.

“Driving bans are imposed for a very important reason and we will continue to take robust action against offenders who fail to adhere to them.

“We are committed to making our roads safe for all users, which is why we take appropriate action against those who commit offences such as these.

“Our investigation into this incident will now continue.”